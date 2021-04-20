Chamarel Chamarel, Mauritius

Rainbow Waves of Sand Nowhere in the world can one find sand of the sort that appears as if by magic, seeping out of the earth and turning the topography into rainbow waves, like at Chamarel in Mauritius. It's reported to be truly one-of-a-kind in the most explicit definition of the phrase. Geologists still debate exactly why this phenomenon is visible on the island but mineral rich volcanic ash is one of the reasons most often given. The colors of the sand have never dulled, even with adverse weather, since the area was discovered around 1960.



The village of Chamarel where the seven-coloured sands can be seen, as well as a spectacular waterfall, is not far from Le Morne in the Black River District. Arrive in the early morning (even sunrise if you're awake) or late in the afternoon when the sun is not directly overhead, at this time the sands will be most vibrant and photogenic with less crowds competing for room at the fence. Tourists are not allowed on the sand directly but there are multiple areas for viewing and picture-taking as well as a cafe. The excellent Le Chamarel Restaurant is also nearby. A small entry fee is charged for visitation to the sands.