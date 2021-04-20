Chalet RoyAlp
Domaine de Rochegrise, Route du Col de la Croix, 1884 Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland
| +41 24 495 90 90
Photo courtesy of Chalet RoyAlp Hôtel & Spa
Timber Lodges: Chalet RoyAlp, Vaud, SwitzerlandA sleek, bustling hotel in the Vaud Alps, Chalet RoyAlp also honors traditional Swiss architecture with its fir walls and intricately carved balconies. The mountain railway adjacent to the chalet offers easy access to the slopes.
Chalet RoyAlp Hôtel & Spa, Villars-sur-Ollon, Vaud, Switzerland. 41/(0) 24-495-9090, royalp.ch. From $533. This appeared in the November/December 2010 issue. See other timber lodges.