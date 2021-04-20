Where are you going?
Chalet RoyAlp

Domaine de Rochegrise, Route du Col de la Croix, 1884 Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland
Website
| +41 24 495 90 90
Timber Lodges: Chalet RoyAlp, Vaud, Switzerland Ollon Switzerland

A sleek, bustling hotel in the Vaud Alps, Chalet RoyAlp also honors traditional Swiss architecture with its fir walls and intricately carved balconies. The mountain railway adjacent to the chalet offers easy access to the slopes.

Chalet RoyAlp Hôtel & Spa, Villars-sur-Ollon, Vaud, Switzerland. 41/(0) 24-495-9090, royalp.ch. From $533. This appeared in the November/December 2010 issue. See other timber lodges.
By Brian Kevin , AFAR Contributor

