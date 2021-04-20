Chalet Pelerin
71480 Le Miroir, France
Photo courtesy of Chalet Pelerin
Over-the-top Alpine ChicThis chic five-bedroom lodge offers a fresh take on the classic Savoie region ski chalet. Wool throws woven at a local mill and French sofas and armchairs complement the large stone fireplace and other rustic details. Customize your adventure—heli-skiing, mountain biking, hut-to-hut trekking—with the help of the chalet’s expert guides. An indoor saltwater pool, a Finnish sauna, and a private chef and sommelier are added perks for alpine thrill-seekers who also appreciate extreme pampering.
$13,100 per night all-inclusive, based on a 10-person occupancy. (970) 349-7761. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.