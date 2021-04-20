Chalet Kilauea - The Chalet Kilauea Collection 19-4178 Wright Rd, Volcano, HI 96785, USA

Quaint Lodging in Volcano Village Finding accommodations near Volcanoes National Park can be tiresome. No big hotel chains provide accommodation near the park (or on the entire Hilo side of the Big Island).



Hotel websites typically offer the best way to locate a suitable place to stay for those who want to spend a few days around the Park.



Small lodges, chalets, bed and breakfasts, and short-term property rentals are easy to find. Some offer rustic ambience, whereas others will pull out all the stops to offer guests a memorable and luxurious Volcano Village experience.



Chalet Kilauea is a large house with a number of guest rooms. Most have a shared bathroom with spacious bedrooms, a common living area, and small kitchen. This accommodation is part of the larger Chalet Kilauea Collection of properties, offering different levels of amenities, that are spread around Volcano Village.