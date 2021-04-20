Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chalet Kilauea - The Chalet Kilauea Collection

19-4178 Wright Rd, Volcano, HI 96785, USA
Website
| +1 808-967-7786
Quaint Lodging in Volcano Village Volcano Hawaii United States
Check Availability >

Quaint Lodging in Volcano Village

Finding accommodations near Volcanoes National Park can be tiresome. No big hotel chains provide accommodation near the park (or on the entire Hilo side of the Big Island).

Hotel websites typically offer the best way to locate a suitable place to stay for those who want to spend a few days around the Park.

Small lodges, chalets, bed and breakfasts, and short-term property rentals are easy to find. Some offer rustic ambience, whereas others will pull out all the stops to offer guests a memorable and luxurious Volcano Village experience.

Chalet Kilauea is a large house with a number of guest rooms. Most have a shared bathroom with spacious bedrooms, a common living area, and small kitchen. This accommodation is part of the larger Chalet Kilauea Collection of properties, offering different levels of amenities, that are spread around Volcano Village.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points