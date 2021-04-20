Impressionist-Era Canoeing Cottage
Here's the scene outside the little "chalet des canotiers" or canoeing cottage where I stayed along the Marne River, near Paris
, while working on my story about guinguettes for AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. You can also rent the funky little chalet where I stayed while working on the story.