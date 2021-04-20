Where are you going?
CHAI

C1, S Main Rd, Vidyuth Nagar Society, Iricen Railway Colony, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Website
| +91 98237 49049
Traditional Chai with a Modern Coffeehouse Feel Pune India

Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

"The way you like it" is the tagline and motto for Pune tea room CHAI. Chai simply means "tea" in India, but for many, it evokes a milky, sweet, spiced drink made in every family's kitchen. At CHAI, most of their teas are served in clay tumblers, with a dish of small biscuits.

The cafe feels more like a hipster coffeehouse than an old-fashioned tea room, with cheeky artwork that nods to Bollywood and traditional tea vendors, board games, and snacks. Whether you grew up drinking chai or it's your first time, you'll find it the way you like it here.


By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

