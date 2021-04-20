Chai & Bar Total Wine Experience
Chaussée de Waterloo 1469, 1180 Uccle, Belgium
| +32 2 375 46 36
More info
Mon - Sat 10:30am - 7:30pm
Taste and Buy the Perfect Wine in BrusselsChai & Bar perfectly combines two of my favourite things—wine and food. This wine shop sprang onto the Brussels scene in the striking Tour and Taxis building a few years ago. Recently, they moved to Uccle in a prime spot on the Chaussée de Waterloo. Chai & Bar stocks roughly 900 different wines, from around the world but primarily focusing on Europe. Their Bordeaux selection is unparalleled, with over 400 varieties.
But the best part of Chai & Bar is the unique tasting bar, where you can sample 8 to 16 different wines from their stock. These can be pared with a charcuterie and cheese selection for the ultimate tasting experience. The friendly staff is always happy to help you choose the perfect bottle to match any meal.