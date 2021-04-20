Chagall's Four Seasons
10 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Chagall's Four SeasonsFamed Russian-Jewish artist Marc Chagall created fantastical works using a variety of media. His masterpiece, The Four Seasons, is a four-sided, 70-foot-long mosaic that he created in the 1970s at his studio in France. He used thousands of hand-chipped stones and pieces of glass to make it before it was transported to Chicago and dedicated in 1974. You can view it on Dearborn Street in the Loop.
Chagall says the mosaic represents the city, its multiethnic heritage, and the myriad seasons of human life. For a man who lived through some of the worst atrocities that humanity can inflict, he certainly knew how to celebrate life.