Atelier Gonzalo Anton

The rise of Mendoza's tourism industry has been a two-fold blessing for up-and-coming artists. One, a greater number of travelers (potential clients) are passing through the city; and two, there is a new crop of hotels, wineries and restaurants willing to showcase their work.



One young Mendocenean painter who’s making a name for himself in art world is Gonzalo Anton. Gonzalo has been an invited artist to Art Basel Switzerland and Art Basel Miami Beach. Soon he will be exhibiting his work at Asia's prestigious art fair—Art Revolution Taipei 2014. His paintings can also be found decorating the walls of Mendoza's luxury hotels and high-end wineries: Entre Cielos; Sheraton; The Vines of Mendoza Tasting Room; La Rural; and Gimenez-Riili. Gonzalo's versatile style ranges from abstract and modern to figurative. He exports his work mainly to private and institutional collectors in the U.S., but his international client list is growing with his reputation.



Tour company Rosell & Soler offer private Art & Wine tours that stop at Gonzalo's atelier in Chacras de Coria. You can also book a visit directly with the artist. His English is excellent and he doesn't take himself too seriously, despite being one of Argentina’s highest-paid artists. To reserve an art tour with Rosell & Soler email: eduardosoler@rosellsoler.com. To visit Atelier Gonzalo Anton email: art@gonzaloanton.com



