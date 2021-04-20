Chacras de Coria
Chacras de Coria, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Tea TimeTea & Company is a charming tea house and restaurant started by Argentine tea sommelier Silvina Fortuny whose mission is to provide high-quality loose-leaf teas in a soothing environment. The tea menu is an expansive list of green and white teas to Rooibos and exotic blends. Relax over a cup of naturally decaffeinated Deep Africa rooibos tea with notes of coconut, cocoa beans, hints of vanilla and a touch of caramel. Your teapot comes with a hand knit warming sleeve and a wooden hourglass; the waitress will let you know how many times you need to turn it over to let your tea leaves steep. On hot summer days try the fresh iced teas. Their organic salads and sweet treats are also delightful. Corner of Viamonte and Larrea, Chacras de Coria, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza; +54 261 496 1051
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Artisan Wares in a Beautiful Plaza
The Plaza de Chacras is a quaint town square bordered by restaurants and shops. Don’t miss the plaza’s most beautiful landmark—Iglesia Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro—an enchanting whitewashed church and treasured architectural gem. On Sundays there is an open-air market with vendors selling handmade jewelry, antique coins and furniture, clothes, paintings and other artisan wares. You may also catch a live concert or musicians playing in the square. Viamonte y Aguinaga, Chacras de Coria, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Wine Tour on Wheels in Chacras de Coria
Chacras de Coria is a picturesque suburb approximately 20 minutes southwest of downtown Mendoza. Framed by the Cordon del Plata mountains, Chacras de Coria is ideal for exploring the area’s wineries by bicycle.
Several tour agencies like Kahuak arrange half and full day tours. Check out Bodega y Cavas de Weinert, an old Spanish-style villa winery, Bodega Clos de Chacras, a charming boutique winery with lots of history and Bodega Lagarde, a vineyard that’s been bottling whites longer than anyone else in South America.
Several tour agencies like Kahuak arrange half and full day tours. Check out Bodega y Cavas de Weinert, an old Spanish-style villa winery, Bodega Clos de Chacras, a charming boutique winery with lots of history and Bodega Lagarde, a vineyard that’s been bottling whites longer than anyone else in South America.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Atelier Gonzalo Anton
The rise of Mendoza's tourism industry has been a two-fold blessing for up-and-coming artists. One, a greater number of travelers (potential clients) are passing through the city; and two, there is a new crop of hotels, wineries and restaurants willing to showcase their work.
One young Mendocenean painter who’s making a name for himself in art world is Gonzalo Anton. Gonzalo has been an invited artist to Art Basel Switzerland and Art Basel Miami Beach. Soon he will be exhibiting his work at Asia's prestigious art fair—Art Revolution Taipei 2014. His paintings can also be found decorating the walls of Mendoza's luxury hotels and high-end wineries: Entre Cielos; Sheraton; The Vines of Mendoza Tasting Room; La Rural; and Gimenez-Riili. Gonzalo's versatile style ranges from abstract and modern to figurative. He exports his work mainly to private and institutional collectors in the U.S., but his international client list is growing with his reputation.
Tour company Rosell & Soler offer private Art & Wine tours that stop at Gonzalo's atelier in Chacras de Coria. You can also book a visit directly with the artist. His English is excellent and he doesn't take himself too seriously, despite being one of Argentina’s highest-paid artists. To reserve an art tour with Rosell & Soler email: eduardosoler@rosellsoler.com. To visit Atelier Gonzalo Anton email: art@gonzaloanton.com
One young Mendocenean painter who’s making a name for himself in art world is Gonzalo Anton. Gonzalo has been an invited artist to Art Basel Switzerland and Art Basel Miami Beach. Soon he will be exhibiting his work at Asia's prestigious art fair—Art Revolution Taipei 2014. His paintings can also be found decorating the walls of Mendoza's luxury hotels and high-end wineries: Entre Cielos; Sheraton; The Vines of Mendoza Tasting Room; La Rural; and Gimenez-Riili. Gonzalo's versatile style ranges from abstract and modern to figurative. He exports his work mainly to private and institutional collectors in the U.S., but his international client list is growing with his reputation.
Tour company Rosell & Soler offer private Art & Wine tours that stop at Gonzalo's atelier in Chacras de Coria. You can also book a visit directly with the artist. His English is excellent and he doesn't take himself too seriously, despite being one of Argentina’s highest-paid artists. To reserve an art tour with Rosell & Soler email: eduardosoler@rosellsoler.com. To visit Atelier Gonzalo Anton email: art@gonzaloanton.com