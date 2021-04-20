Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chaco Canyon Organic Cafe

111 Queen Anne Ave N #102, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Website
| +1 206-858-6471
Organic Eats in Northeast Seattle Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm

Organic Eats in Northeast Seattle

A great spot for a vegetarian or vegan lunch near the University District. Their extensive menu has options to please the most dedicated meat eater to the elusive raw gluten free vegan. They bake their own gluten free bread and baked goods in house using good procedures to prevent cross contamination.

Make sure to check out their coffee and juice menus - I personally recommend the Chocolate Cherry smoothy made with house-made hemp milk.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points