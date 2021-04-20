Chaco Canyon Organic Cafe
111 Queen Anne Ave N #102, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
| +1 206-858-6471
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm
Organic Eats in Northeast SeattleA great spot for a vegetarian or vegan lunch near the University District. Their extensive menu has options to please the most dedicated meat eater to the elusive raw gluten free vegan. They bake their own gluten free bread and baked goods in house using good procedures to prevent cross contamination.
Make sure to check out their coffee and juice menus - I personally recommend the Chocolate Cherry smoothy made with house-made hemp milk.