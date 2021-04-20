Where are you going?
Chablé Maroma

Camino predio Punta Maroma Mz 002 Lote 006, 77710 Punta Maroma, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 998 387 0044
Chablé Maroma Punta Maroma Mexico
Why we love it: An oceanfront hideaway that marries barefoot luxury with world-class cuisine 

The Highlights:
- A rooftop raw bar with prime sunset views
- A stunning infinity pool, plus access to a white-sand beach
- Fresh pastries and Chiapas coffee delivered to your doorstep each morning 

The Review:
High-design havens and beachside idylls tend to be mutually exclusive, but at Chablé Maroma, the two blend seamlessly. At the sybaritic resort, 70 spacious stone-and-wood suites and villas nod to traditional Mayan architecture, and also include indoor-outdoor showers, private pools and terraces, and tech-friendly amenities like push-button drapery and motion-activated lighting in the baths. Palm-fringed walkways wind toward a show-stopping infinity pool on the shorefront, as well as two restaurants from celebrity chef Jorge Vallejo that serve fresh-caught fish and Mexican specialties, from aguachile negro to octopus tacos. The real highlight, however, is the 17,000-square-foot spa, where guests can enjoy everything from hydrotherapy pools to a traditional temazcal ceremony performed by a local shaman.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

