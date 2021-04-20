Where are you going?
Chablé

Tablaje 642, San Antonio Chablé, 97816 Chocholá, Yuc., Mexico
Website
| +52 55 4161 4262
Chablé

Located about 30 minutes outside of Mérida, this five-star wellness retreat feels like the pinnacle of mystical enlightenment. Maybe it’s the jungle setting, which teems with a rainbow of tropical flora, inviting meditative contemplation, or perhaps it’s the spa’s cenote and healing treatments inspired by ancient Mayan techniques and traditions. For some, communion with nature comes from sampling from the hotel’s tequila collection—the world’s largest, with over 1,000 varieties—or indulging in chef Jorge Vallejo’s seasonal fare at three on-site restaurants that use ingredients culled from the hotel’s own organic gardens. Or possibly it’s the casitas and villas themselves, which are nestled within lush gardens and incorporate the old walls of a 19th-century hacienda with modern architecture and streamlined decor. Each has a private pool, complete with outdoor showers and hammocks swinging above the water, perfect for pondering the mysteries of the universe.
By Aleksandra Hogendorf , AFAR Contributor

