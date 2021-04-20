Cha Mi Living 210弄 Taikang Rd, DaPuQiao, Huangpu Qu, China

Tea and Rice If you're interested in getting an introduction into the world of Chinese tea, I highly recommend dropping into one of Cha Mi Living's two locations: Taikang Lu and Huamu Lu. From color to brewing times to tea service, they'll walk you through it all in a fun, delicious way. With beautifully packaged tins, you can put your new tea-knowledge to use and pick up a few teas to take home as gifts as well. Be sure to try their Lei Cha, a delicious pounded grain tea from Southern China's Hakka minority.