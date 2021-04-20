Where are you going?
Cha Mi Living

210弄 Taikang Rd, DaPuQiao, Huangpu Qu, China
Website
Tea and Rice Shanghai China

Tea and Rice

If you're interested in getting an introduction into the world of Chinese tea, I highly recommend dropping into one of Cha Mi Living's two locations: Taikang Lu and Huamu Lu. From color to brewing times to tea service, they'll walk you through it all in a fun, delicious way. With beautifully packaged tins, you can put your new tea-knowledge to use and pick up a few teas to take home as gifts as well. Be sure to try their Lei Cha, a delicious pounded grain tea from Southern China's Hakka minority. 
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
