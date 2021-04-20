Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cha Bella

102 E Broad St
Website
| +1 912-790-7888
Savannah's Farm-to-Table Experience Savannah Georgia United States

More info

Sun 5:30pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Savannah's Farm-to-Table Experience

Off of East Broad Street you'll find Savannah's most authentic alfreco dining experience. This farm-to-table restaurant uses seasonal ingredients to create classic local favorites with the conscientious diner in mind. From fish caught in nearby waters to produce grown just miles away, this is the place for a "literal taste of Savannah." Make sure you try their Free Range Chicken Rollatini wrapped in apple-wood smoked bacon with goat cheese risotto!

By Francisco Aguilar

More Recommendations

Lexie Carter
about 5 years ago

Great Restaurant

Friends and I had such a good time having dinner at Cha Bella. The place is really fun. The food is fresh and delicious.... and they make the most amazing fruit drinks at the bar. We sat outside having drinks after dinner while watching movies on the wall! Really great evening !

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points