Cha Bella 102 E Broad St

Photo by Nomadic Lass/Flickr More info Sun 5:30pm - 9pm Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Savannah's Farm-to-Table Experience Off of East Broad Street you'll find Savannah's most authentic alfreco dining experience. This farm-to-table restaurant uses seasonal ingredients to create classic local favorites with the conscientious diner in mind. From fish caught in nearby waters to produce grown just miles away, this is the place for a "literal taste of Savannah." Make sure you try their Free Range Chicken Rollatini wrapped in apple-wood smoked bacon with goat cheese risotto!



