Cha Bella
102 E Broad St
| +1 912-790-7888
Sun 5:30pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Savannah's Farm-to-Table ExperienceOff of East Broad Street you'll find Savannah's most authentic alfreco dining experience. This farm-to-table restaurant uses seasonal ingredients to create classic local favorites with the conscientious diner in mind. From fish caught in nearby waters to produce grown just miles away, this is the place for a "literal taste of Savannah." Make sure you try their Free Range Chicken Rollatini wrapped in apple-wood smoked bacon with goat cheese risotto!
about 5 years ago
Great Restaurant
Friends and I had such a good time having dinner at Cha Bella. The place is really fun. The food is fresh and delicious.... and they make the most amazing fruit drinks at the bar. We sat outside having drinks after dinner while watching movies on the wall! Really great evening !