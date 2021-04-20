Ceuta Carretera Castillo del Desnariga

Almost Overnight in Ceuta's Cathedral Ceuta is located next to Morocco in Africa.



While on vacation in the Costa do Sol, Spain, I decided that we should take a day trip to Ceuta.

We boarded the ferry in Algeciras and passed the rock of Gibraltar. In Ceuta, We walked down the gangplank and into the city.



Ceuta has a definite Spanish- African culture.

The history of this city dates back to the Phoenicians, Greeks, and Carthaginians. Then came the Romans, Vandals, and Berbers. The Portuguese held it until the Spanish. Then Spanish Ceuta belonged to Spain as part of Andalucia. Now it is an autonomous city of Spain on the north African coast.



I found looking in the markets and shops exciting and enjoyed the back and forth bartering.



We visited the handsome, huge fortress and the walls of Ceuta. The views were stunning. But our trip became exciting when we visited the cathedral of Ceuta...



We stepped over the threshold and into the impressive ancient church. We walked and were looking at some of the religious paintings when my husband told us we had to hurry and run to the exit. Why? Well, the elderly priest was locking the church for the day as it was late afternoon.My husband had been reading the schedule and just then heard a rattling of keys.



We hurried down an aisle trying to get the attention of the padre. When he saw us he shook his head in disgust at these "dumb tourists".



We exited the church laughing but then sobered up as we thought that we could have spent the night locked in the cathedral!