C'est Excellent

I was desperate for some local eats. After a weekend of chain restaurants and conference food, I was ready to dig into some of Toronto 's pub scene. Enter: C'est What?Tucked into the Old Town neighborhood, just a 15 minute walk east of downtown, this brewpub is hidden in the basement of an old brick building. Heaping plates of poutine, a beer list as long as Moby Dick, and a really awesome falafel were highlights of our visit. C'est What is really a destination in itself: there's pool, there's live music, there's live sports blasting over the bar.The bartender was more than willing to recommend a good local beer to me - the Great Lakes double IPA I had was strong, hoppy, and wonderful (I appreciate the bartender suggesting a half pint, since at 9% alcohol, this is one mighty beer).Next time I find myself wandering around Old Town, perhaps after I duck into the St. Lawrence Market, the next place I head to will be C'est What.