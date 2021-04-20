Where are you going?
C'est What

67 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B5, Canada
Website
| +1 416-867-9499
C'est Excellent Toronto Canada

More info

Sun, Mon 11:30am - 1am
Tue - Sat 11:30am - 2am

C'est Excellent

I was desperate for some local eats. After a weekend of chain restaurants and conference food, I was ready to dig into some of Toronto's pub scene. Enter: C'est What?

Tucked into the Old Town neighborhood, just a 15 minute walk east of downtown, this brewpub is hidden in the basement of an old brick building. Heaping plates of poutine, a beer list as long as Moby Dick, and a really awesome falafel were highlights of our visit. C'est What is really a destination in itself: there's pool, there's live music, there's live sports blasting over the bar.

The bartender was more than willing to recommend a good local beer to me - the Great Lakes double IPA I had was strong, hoppy, and wonderful (I appreciate the bartender suggesting a half pint, since at 9% alcohol, this is one mighty beer).

Next time I find myself wandering around Old Town, perhaps after I duck into the St. Lawrence Market, the next place I head to will be C'est What.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

