Cerulean Restaurant 339 South Delaware Street

Bento Box Meets Farm-to-Table at Cerulean Lunch at Cerulean is not for the indecisive. Choose a protein and three sides from a mouthwatering list of dishes to make your own bento box-style lunch. If rhubarb custard with fennel biscotti, strawberry gazpacho, and broccolini with smoked pork sound up your alley, you're in the right place.



Located in the city's newest downtown hot spot, art hotel The Alexander, Cerulean shows its commitment to locally sourced ingredients by listing its local vendors on its menu, including perennial favorites Amelia's bakery, Traders Point Creamery, and Gunthrop Farms. At night, the restaurant ditches the bento boxes for a fancier, but no less outstanding, dinner menu.



Before or after dinner at Cerulean, it's worth checking out the museum-curated art exhibits in the lobby of The Alexander, as well as enjoying an artisan cocktail and small plate on the patio of the hotel's lounge, Plat 99.