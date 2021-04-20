Where are you going?
Cerro Santa Lucía

Av. Libertador Bernardo O'Higgins
A retreat in the middle of Santiago Santiago Chile

A retreat in the middle of Santiago

Cerro Santa Lucia is a lovely park on a hill in the middle of the city. This Cerro is far smaller and more manageable to walk up than Cerro San Cristoba, and the vistas are of closer urban rooftops. The park itself offers multiple layers of gardens and rotating urban vistas. The park closes at sunset, and the best time to visit is just before sunset on a clear day. Be careful on the way up to the top as the stone stairs are old, uneven, and slippery even on a dry day. The upper garden is worth a visit and a wonderful retreat in the middle of the city.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

