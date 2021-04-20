Cerro Guido Cerro Guido, Torres de Paine, Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile

Sheep Sheering: Torres del Paine In the early months of summer, a clan of gauchos travels to each estancia in Torres del Paine to sheer the sheep.



These gauchos don't mess around; this is a job they have been born and raised to do. And boy, do they work quickly.



First, they round up the sheep, combing the estancia's vast land on horseback. Once the herd is corralled inside the barn, the real work begins.



One gaucho pulls a sheep out of the stable by its front two legs. He pins the sheep to the floor and begins maneuvering the electric razor, a mechanical arm–like contraption, through the thick wool.



After the sheer is complete, the gaucho pushes the sheep through a small opening in the barn wall, sending him back into the summer sun.



The most exciting part of the whole process is the speed. By the time you have finished reading this passage, two or three sheep could have been sheered by one gaucho.

