Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cerro Guido

Cerro Guido, Torres de Paine, Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Sheep Sheering: Torres del Paine Torres del Paine Chile
Naked Sheep Torres del Paine Chile
Sheep Sheering: Torres del Paine Torres del Paine Chile
Naked Sheep Torres del Paine Chile

Sheep Sheering: Torres del Paine

In the early months of summer, a clan of gauchos travels to each estancia in Torres del Paine to sheer the sheep.

These gauchos don't mess around; this is a job they have been born and raised to do. And boy, do they work quickly.

First, they round up the sheep, combing the estancia's vast land on horseback. Once the herd is corralled inside the barn, the real work begins.

One gaucho pulls a sheep out of the stable by its front two legs. He pins the sheep to the floor and begins maneuvering the electric razor, a mechanical arm–like contraption, through the thick wool.

After the sheer is complete, the gaucho pushes the sheep through a small opening in the barn wall, sending him back into the summer sun.

The most exciting part of the whole process is the speed. By the time you have finished reading this passage, two or three sheep could have been sheered by one gaucho.
By grace kelly , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

grace kelly
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Naked Sheep

After shedding a ton of wool, the herd is prepared for a Patagonian summer.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30