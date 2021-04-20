Cerro Dragón Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador

Expose a Volcano's Shortcomings The Galapagos were born of volcanoes, and activity still rumbles beneath the earth and under the ocean's waves. Nowhere is this more obvious than on Santa Cruz Island, where the beach is cast in burnt lava rock, and a Mt. Doom–esque peak lords over the surrounding countryside.



I knew that coming to the Galapagos would yield once-in-a-lifetime encounters with animals, but I had no idea what sort of spectacular landscapes my eyes would feast upon.