Soar like a Condor

Jump off Cerro Arco and soar like a condor over Mendoza . Several tour agencies offer paragliding trips that range from 20-30 minutes of air flight. You'll be strapped to a certified instructor 5,000 feet over Mendoza with breathtaking views of the Andes. Your bilingual guide will go over all the essentials with you ahead of time. Avoid flying during one of Mendoza's strong Viento Zonda winds.