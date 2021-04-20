Where are you going?
Ceremony of the Keys

40 Lower Thames St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
The Ceremony of the Keys is a magical way to experience the Tower AND witness an extraordinary part of London history. Lucky ticket holders witness the historic "locking up” of the Tower by the Chief Yeoman Warder and the Tower Guards in a ceremony that dates back over 700 years. The Tower is lovely at night. The tourists are long gone. The spotlights slowly click on and bathe the Tower in an eerie light. It's positively magical. A Yeoman Warder greets you and escorts you through Tower gate to Traitor's Gate. While you wait for the ceremony to begin, he explains the tradition and pageantry of the Ceremony. I don't want to spoil it for you, but if you want to see the Tower by lantern-light and experience a 700 year old ceremony within the Tower walls, this is for you. Book early.
By Megan , AFAR Local Expert

