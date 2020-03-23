Museo Regional de la Cerámica
Museum of Ceramics, TlaquepaqueVisiting Tlaquepaque is all about arts and crafts. Don't miss stepping into the Museo Regional de la Cerámica (Regional Ceramic Museum). It was founded in the 50s to preserve and promote indigenous ceramics from Jalisco, specifically the areas of Tonalá, Santa Cruz de las Huertas, El Rosario, Tlaquepaque, Zalatitlán and Tateposco.
The works of Candelario Medrano (1918-1986), one of the artists exhibited, were the most interesting to me. Medrano's most known designs are the naguales, depicting a mythical being of a human that takes animal form (two of which appear in the slides above). One of Medrano's grandsons, Juan José Ramos Medrano still creates incredibly imaginative works in a similar style today.
The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
