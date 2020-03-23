Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museo Regional de la Cerámica

Calle Independencia 237, Centro, 45500 San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Jal., Mexico
+52 33 3860 1177
Museum of Ceramics, Tlaquepaque San Pedro Tlaquepaque Mexico
Museum of Ceramics, Tlaquepaque San Pedro Tlaquepaque Mexico
Museum of Ceramics, Tlaquepaque San Pedro Tlaquepaque Mexico
Museum of Ceramics, Tlaquepaque San Pedro Tlaquepaque Mexico
Museum of Ceramics, Tlaquepaque San Pedro Tlaquepaque Mexico
Museum of Ceramics, Tlaquepaque San Pedro Tlaquepaque Mexico

More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 5pm

Museum of Ceramics, Tlaquepaque

Visiting Tlaquepaque is all about arts and crafts. Don't miss stepping into the Museo Regional de la Cerámica (Regional Ceramic Museum). It was founded in the 50s to preserve and promote indigenous ceramics from Jalisco, specifically the areas of Tonalá, Santa Cruz de las Huertas, El Rosario, Tlaquepaque, Zalatitlán and Tateposco.

The works of Candelario Medrano (1918-1986), one of the artists exhibited, were the most interesting to me. Medrano's most known designs are the naguales, depicting a mythical being of a human that takes animal form (two of which appear in the slides above). One of Medrano's grandsons, Juan José Ramos Medrano still creates incredibly imaginative works in a similar style today.

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

>>>Muchas gracias to the hardworking teams at Guadalajara Tourism and PHG Consulting for a fun filled 4 days in Guadalajara, Mexico.
@gotoguadalajara #visitguadalajara
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay