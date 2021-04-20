천안시관광안내소
57-1 Daeheung-dong
| +82 41-521-2038
Unlikely ArtHighlighting Korea's independence from Japanese rule, the Independence Hall of Korea, in Cheonan, South Korea is a fun day trip from Seoul.
Along with a historical displays in the museum several artistic installations on the grounds provide an interesting take on the Japanese occupation and on Korean independence. Here the Taeguk and accompanying symbol are made of painted 2 liter bottle caps.
Cheonan can be reached from Seoul by the high-speed KTX line or on Seoul's subway, Line 1. Buses run from Cheonan Station to the Memorial about 15 minutes apart.