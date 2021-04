Century Ginwa Star City Shi Ji Jin Hua Xing Guang Cheng, QuJiang ShangQuan, Yanta Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710061

Century Ginwa Star City This is a new mall down in the Yanta area, across from the Westin. It is an enormous building built in the old Chinese architectural style of the city, which is very cool. Inside there are a couple of good and clean Chinese food options, which are great if your stomach needs a break from the relentless street food assault. And if you'd rather hit the shops, there's a Gap, an H&M, and many other clothing stores.