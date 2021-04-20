Centrum
Amsterdam-Centrum, Amsterdam, Netherlands
How to Have Your Own Pedal PartyIt's one of your last nights as a single and you want to celebrate with your mates in Amsterdam. So why not have your own party the Dutch way: on a bike! From companies like Het Fietscafé, you can rent what amounts to a mobile pub roomy enough for ten to 17 blokes. For hen parties, there's even a ladies' version of the Fietscafé with wider oval ladies seats. A barrel of Amstel beer is provided, but you can bring your own food, soda and music.
Allegedly, the idea for the Fietscafé arose from sitting at a land-locked bar too long. Henk en Zwier van Laar, owner of a pub in Holland, wanted to promote his establishment on Queens Day. So he invented a multi-person bike that was the forerunner of Het Fietscafe. While the practice of riding a bike through the narrow streets of Amsterdam while swilling beer has caused some problems with the authorities, the cops won't bother you if you and your friends follow the rules: no throwing, shouting or using the street as a toilet and you should be fine.