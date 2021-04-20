Where are you going?
Centro Nacional de las Artes (CENART)

Av. Río Churubusco 79, Country Club Churubusco, 04220 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 4155 0000
A Book Fair for Kids in Mexico City

Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

While Mexico's best-known and most internationally respected book fair is held annually in Guadalajara, Mexico City attracts plenty of bibliophiles with a dizzying number and variety of ferias de libros. There's the old book fair, the artists' book fair, the fair at Palacio de Minería (devoted to books published by Mexican presses), and an international book fair, held in the Zócalo.

Another much-beloved book fair, now more than 30 years old, is the Feria Internacional del Libro Infantil y Juvenil, a festival devoted exclusively to children's books. As with most other book fairs, this one is accompanied by a full schedule of special events, nearly all of them geared toward the interests of kids. Artistic performances, craft workshops, and author readings are all intended to get kids even more excited about reading.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
