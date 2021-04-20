Centro Cultural Recoleta
Junín 1930, C1113 AAX, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 4803-1040
More info
Sat, Sun 11:30am - 10pm
Tue - Fri 1:30pm - 10pm
Centro cultural ex asiloExposiciones temporarias en un ex convento y asilo
over 5 years ago
Catch a performance of Fuerza Bruta
The energetic and wildly entertaining show Fuerza Bruta — an inventive mix of modern dance, acrobatics, drama, overhead aquatics, visual effects and house music — was born in Buenos Aires. Though you can now get tickets to see versions of the show in New York and on tour in Europe, there's nothing like seeing the original performance in its original space, the Centro Cultural Recoleta. Fuerza Bruta is only on for limited runs at designated times throughout the year: check the online calendar for details.