Centro Cultural Recoleta

Junín 1930, C1113 AAX, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4803-1040
Sat, Sun 11:30am - 10pm
Tue - Fri 1:30pm - 10pm

Exposiciones temporarias en un ex convento y asilo
By Mariana Quiroga

Bridget Gleeson
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Catch a performance of Fuerza Bruta

The energetic and wildly entertaining show Fuerza Bruta — an inventive mix of modern dance, acrobatics, drama, overhead aquatics, visual effects and house music — was born in Buenos Aires. Though you can now get tickets to see versions of the show in New York and on tour in Europe, there's nothing like seeing the original performance in its original space, the Centro Cultural Recoleta. Fuerza Bruta is only on for limited runs at designated times throughout the year: check the online calendar for details.

