The energetic and wildly entertaining show Fuerza Bruta — an inventive mix of modern dance, acrobatics, drama, overhead aquatics, visual effects and house music — was born in Buenos Aires . Though you can now get tickets to see versions of the show in New York and on tour in Europe, there's nothing like seeing the original performance in its original space, the Centro Cultural Recoleta. Fuerza Bruta is only on for limited runs at designated times throughout the year: check the online calendar for details.