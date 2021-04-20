Centro Santo Tomás, 29160 Chiapa de Corzo, Chis., Mexico

Voluptuous Mexican Women During the ParaChico's festival, in January 2012, I snapped this photo of a group of women headed down the street to join the parades of men dressed in brush hats, blue-eyed masks, and colorful capes. For an entire week, huge groups of people parade through the streets, stopping periodically to dance, shoot off fireworks, and pray to the saints. The town was packed with vendors, carnival rides, and food booths. These dresses, as well as the ParaChico hats and masks are available for sale in stores surrounding the plaza.