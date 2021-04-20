Centro
Santo Tomás, 29160 Chiapa de Corzo, Chis., Mexico
Voluptuous Mexican WomenDuring the ParaChico's festival, in January 2012, I snapped this photo of a group of women headed down the street to join the parades of men dressed in brush hats, blue-eyed masks, and colorful capes. For an entire week, huge groups of people parade through the streets, stopping periodically to dance, shoot off fireworks, and pray to the saints. The town was packed with vendors, carnival rides, and food booths. These dresses, as well as the ParaChico hats and masks are available for sale in stores surrounding the plaza.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
ParaChicos Festival
Every January in Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas, there is a huge week-long festival featuring ParaChicos, men dressed up as "Spaniards" with yellow hair (brush hats), masks with blue eyes, pale skin, mustaches and beards. The costumes are colorful capes over black clothing and the festivities involve lots of live music, dancing, and fireworks shot off randomly and with little regard for personal safety. The town is packed with tourists, participants, vendors, and food booths.
For the complete story, check out the blog listed below.
For the complete story, check out the blog listed below.