Centro Banamex

Centro Banamex, Av. del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Hipódromo de las Américas, 11200 Ciudad de México, Méx., Mexico
ZONA MACO-Mexico's Premier Art Fair

Held each February since 2003, typically during the first weekend of the month, ZONA MACO is the city's–and the country's–premier art fair, featuring contemporary photography, sculpture, painting, video, and multimedia. Works are exhibited by artists from around the world, but Mexico and Latin America have the strongest representation.

Held in a massive space at the Centro Banamex convention center, the fair has become a showcase not only art and design, but also the culinary arts. At the 2014 ZONA MACO, some of the city's top chefs, including Sonia Arias of Jaso, hosted a pop-up food event at the fair called MesaMaco, featuring original creations.



By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
