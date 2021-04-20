Where are you going?
Centre Sportif Richard Bozon

214 Avenue de la Plage
Website
Year Round Sports Chamonix France

Year Round Sports

Surrounded by verdant olive-green Alpine mountains with jagged peaks dipped in snow, few outdoor swims match the aesthetic surroundings of the Centre Sportif Richard Bozon. This multipurpose sports center provides an alternative to mountain adventures. Winter revelers remain active indoors with a gym, climbing wall, tennis courts, and swimming pool (Speedos required…seriously). The ice hockey rink lures skaters, and during hockey season, the Pionniers de Chamonix (named for the first mountaineers to climb Mont Blanc) showcase their talents in front of a supportive crowd. In the summer, the outdoor slides keep the children happy while the Jacuzzis and sauna ease mountain-weary limbs.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

