Centre for Fine Arts (aka BOZAR)

Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 507 82 00
More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

Lost Art

My sister and I ducked into Brussels' Bozar museum to seek refuge from the rain and noticed that the lobby was littered with scattered pieces of hanging blue film. We were intrigued as to the meaning of the unlikely art installation and were tickled when its secret revealed itself to us when we reached the center of the room. Our experience played out just as the artist intended.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Secret Origami Room

My sister is a modern dancer who lives in Brussels and is a great guide to the city. Last March, we were strolling the streets of Brussels searching for the perfect cup of hot chocolate when a sudden downpour of rain hit. We sought refuge in the nearby Bozar Museum, opting to wander through the free basement galleries to avoid paying the main entrance fee.

We stumbled upon a small, red-lit side room near the auditorium, delighted to find it flooded with hundreds of playful hanging origami models. With the basement to ourselves, we partook in some sisterly fun and choreographed a dance inspired by our unlikely art find as we waited for the storm to subside.

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
