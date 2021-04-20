Centre for Fine Arts (aka BOZAR)

Secret Origami Room

My sister is a modern dancer who lives in Brussels and is a great guide to the city. Last March, we were strolling the streets of Brussels searching for the perfect cup of hot chocolate when a sudden downpour of rain hit. We sought refuge in the nearby Bozar Museum, opting to wander through the free basement galleries to avoid paying the main entrance fee.



We stumbled upon a small, red-lit side room near the auditorium, delighted to find it flooded with hundreds of playful hanging origami models. With the basement to ourselves, we partook in some sisterly fun and choreographed a dance inspired by our unlikely art find as we waited for the storm to subside.