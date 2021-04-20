Where are you going?
Where to Shop in Montreal

With the sophistication of Europe and the boldness of North America, Montrealers are often regarded as some of the world's best-dressed people. Indeed, Montreal is a shopper's heaven, both for high-end shopping and for vintage treasure finds.

The Sainte-Catherine area is dominated by big brands available worldwide, and it offers a great big-city experience. The best way to navigate the thousands of stores is to use the famous Montreal Underground network of tunnels, which takes you to the two most-loved department stores of the city, namely, The Bay and Simons.

The other well-known shopping area, on Saint-Denis Street, is appreciated by dedicated shoppers looking for a great gift or hand-made trinket to take home.

And last but not least is Boulevard Saint-Laurent. One of Montreal's most iconic streets, it's the home of many vintage shops, but it's also a haven of forward-thinking fashionistas. Indeed, the Boulevard has always been a creative place, and many designers still set up shop here. Look for Unicorn, Betina Lou, and 1860.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

