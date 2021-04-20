Where to Shop in Montreal
Shop Till You Drop in MontrealWith the sophistication of Europe and the boldness of North America, Montrealers are often regarded as some of the world's best-dressed people. Indeed, Montreal is a shopper's heaven, both for high-end shopping and for vintage treasure finds.
The Sainte-Catherine area is dominated by big brands available worldwide, and it offers a great big-city experience. The best way to navigate the thousands of stores is to use the famous Montreal Underground network of tunnels, which takes you to the two most-loved department stores of the city, namely, The Bay and Simons.
The other well-known shopping area, on Saint-Denis Street, is appreciated by dedicated shoppers looking for a great gift or hand-made trinket to take home.
And last but not least is Boulevard Saint-Laurent. One of Montreal's most iconic streets, it's the home of many vintage shops, but it's also a haven of forward-thinking fashionistas. Indeed, the Boulevard has always been a creative place, and many designers still set up shop here. Look for Unicorn, Betina Lou, and 1860.