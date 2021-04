Centralfrutta Purgatorio Dal 1960 Via Ombrone, 1, 05018 Orvieto TR, Italy

The Swine of Orvieto Where's the beef? Who cares - when you come to Orvieto the thing to eat is "porchetta" and they do it in so many different ways that you'll just have to try them all. Either hit a restaurant or just go to one of the butcher shops and try a bit of everything. Grab some salami, proschutto, and so on, along with a baguette for a picnic. Of course a few bottles of the the local wine is also a must. Personally, I prefer the Orvieto Abboccato, which is semi-sweet.