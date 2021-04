Central Park, Downtown Lake Mary 100 N Country Club Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA

WineART Wednesdays Every first Wednesday of the month in downtown Lake Mary, WineART Wednesday happens: local art, food trucks, and live music. To get a sense of the community, go where the locals hang out. Kick back in an adirondack chair and sip wine under the oak trees. The downtown district is at 101 North 4th Street, off Lake Mary Boulevard.