Central Market
9 Corderie St, Port Louis, Mauritius
Sun 5am - 12pm
Mon - Sat 5am - 6pm
Munch on Some Street Food in Port LouisPort Louis isn't very big. It's the perfect size for a good walk. And if you find you need sustenance on that journey—but don't want to stop exploring—you can't go wrong with picking up a bite from a street vendor.
Mauritian street vendors have a little something for every palate, and there is plenty of spicy and sweet. Pick up a freshly made samosa or some Chinese noodles. Nosh on some dhal puri or fresh veggie fritters. And don't forget to leave room for dessert. The merveilles, French pastries that are slightly reminiscent of the Mexican churro, are to die for.
over 6 years ago
Engage in Competitive Haggling at the Port Louis Grand Bazaar
Looking for a new pareo? Perhaps a local craft or some fresh fruit? Want to snack on a samosa or six? Or do you just want to engage in some haggling? The Port Louis Central Market (also known as the Grand Bazaar) is the place to do it.
The bazaar is probably the most touristy of the island markets—which is exactly why it's the best spot to get in some competitive (yet good-natured) haggling. Those skills will come in handy when you head to Mahebourg or Curepipe later in your stay.
