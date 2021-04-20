Engage in Competitive Haggling at the Port Louis Grand Bazaar

Looking for a new pareo? Perhaps a local craft or some fresh fruit? Want to snack on a samosa or six? Or do you just want to engage in some haggling? The Port Louis Central Market (also known as the Grand Bazaar) is the place to do it.



The bazaar is probably the most touristy of the island markets—which is exactly why it's the best spot to get in some competitive (yet good-natured) haggling. Those skills will come in handy when you head to Mahebourg or Curepipe later in your stay.





