Central Market
Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens, Pusat Bandar Kota Kinabalu, 88000 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
| +60 12-838 0266
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 6pm
Explore Kota Kinabalu's Bustling Central MarketIf you love exploring markets, like I do, Kota Kinabalu's Central Market is not to be missed. Located on the busy waterfront, the Central Market is a riot of colourful produce.
Here you can find dozens of varieties of bananas, prickly rambutan, and the ever present (and smelly) durian. There are also grains, rice and a variety of hot sauces, all made locally.
Next door, you can explore the Wet Market, where you'll see all manner of creatures from the sea - so fresh, some are still swimming.
Continue along the waterfront to discover local crafts at the Kota Kinabalu Handicraft Market, (formerly known as the Filipino Market). In front of the market you can watch tailors work on beautiful old pedal-powered sewing machines. Inside is a treasure trove of jewelry, clothing and other local crafts.
If you visit in the evening, be sure to go hungry, as the night market comes alive with stalls of tasty treats - from satays to grab on the go to full sit-down seafood curry dinners. Yum!
More information on Kota Kinabalu: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/05/visiting-kota-kinabalu-sabah-malaysian-borneo/