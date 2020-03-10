Central Market Athens
Athinas, Athina 105 51, Greece
+30 21 0325 0647
More info
Mon - Sat 7am - 6pm
Beautiful Chaos at Athens' Central MarketAthens' Central Market is a home to a tremendous number of vendors selling everything from fresh Aegean octopus, fish and meat of every variety, to spices, olives, and cheeses. The area is surrounded by little eateries, tavernas, and cafes taking advantage of the fresh produce and catering to the bustling crowds. Even if you're not in the market for meat or fish products, it's an interesting visit and a great way to experience a slice of local culture. Nose your way to Mokka on Athinas Street for freshly ground Greek coffee roast over hot sand; Karamanlidika tou Fani, a charming deli-cum-ouzeri, for spicy salami, pickled vegetables, and salt fish to accompany your ouzo; and Diporto, a basement tavern that’s been in business since 1887. There’s no sign, no menu, no tablecloths—but the simple food is good and the atmosphere wholly authentic, despite the fact that there are often more tourists than market traders eating lunch there these days.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Athens Central Market
Come in the early morning to see this market buzzing with shoppers buying fresh meat and seafood. If you have a weak stomach then you might want to skip the meat section which has lots of heads and feet. But this is a great place to experience the local side of Athens.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Food and Photography Heaven at Athens Central Market
The noisy, smelly, chaos of Athens Central Market is an experience no foodie (or photographer) should miss. The colours, shapes and patterns are a compositional dream, but the market is not for the squeamish. You can find every conceivable creature from the sea on sale here. The floor is wet and the air smells salty. In the next building, animal parts you didn't even know were edible are hanging from hooks or stacked in baskets - Sheep's head anyone? Around the exterior of the market you can find spices, fresh fruit and vegetables. When you tire of the crowds, just grab a cup of strong black Greek coffee and watch the bustle from a safe distance.
over 5 years ago
Fresh meat
The meat aisle at Athens' central market. Just don't wear your good shoes!