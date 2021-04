Collection of Margaret Mitchell's Belongings

If you're a fan of Margaret Mitchell and her timeless classic Gone with the Wind, stop by the Atlanta Fulton County Central Library downtown. On the fifth floor is a small collection of the writer's belongings, including the typewriter she wrote her famous book with. There's also her library card, family photos, the books she researched, and copies of Gone with the Wind translated into countless languages. And best of all, the exhibit is free.