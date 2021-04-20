Central Kalimantan

Orangutan spotting in Borneo I was at the Camp Leaky's feeding platform in the Tanjung Puting National Park for about an hour with about 20 other people, watching the female and baby orangutans. The crowds slowly left and my Dayak guide told me to hang around for a bit longer to see if Tom, the camp's alpha male, appeared. A sighting of this majestic primate is a rare and spectacular treat, so imagine my surprise when, about 10 minutes later, he came swinging through the treetops. We followed him (at a safe distance) for about 30 minutes as he slowly walked to the ranger camp where he treated me to a private photo shoot.