Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
Website
| +1 407-323-4450
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

If Florida's Natural Wildlife Isn't Enough

From porcupines and snakes to elephants and macaws, the Central Florida Zoo educates and showcases colorful and interesting animals from around the world.

Bring your swimsuits for the Splash Ground or prepare to traipse through the trees on an aerial adventure course that takes you above the animals.

Animal encounters and feedings, along with convenient picnic areas, will keep your entire family busy all day.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Karen Gardiner
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

The Animal Kingdom Up Close

Though not quite on a par with the most famous zoos in the world, Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Garden has a broad selection of critters: from leopards and vultures, to camels and cheetahs. The cuddly domestic animals—such as pygmy goats, llamas, and pigs—are located in the Barnyard Buddies Children's Zoo. Kids also love the daily giraffe feedings, as well as the splash park and zip-lining.


