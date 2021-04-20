Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
| +1 407-323-4450
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
If Florida's Natural Wildlife Isn't EnoughFrom porcupines and snakes to elephants and macaws, the Central Florida Zoo educates and showcases colorful and interesting animals from around the world.
Bring your swimsuits for the Splash Ground or prepare to traipse through the trees on an aerial adventure course that takes you above the animals.
Animal encounters and feedings, along with convenient picnic areas, will keep your entire family busy all day.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
The Animal Kingdom Up Close
Though not quite on a par with the most famous zoos in the world, Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Garden has a broad selection of critters: from leopards and vultures, to camels and cheetahs. The cuddly domestic animals—such as pygmy goats, llamas, and pigs—are located in the Barnyard Buddies Children's Zoo. Kids also love the daily giraffe feedings, as well as the splash park and zip-lining.