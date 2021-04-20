Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens 3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA

If Florida's Natural Wildlife Isn't Enough From porcupines and snakes to elephants and macaws, the Central Florida Zoo educates and showcases colorful and interesting animals from around the world.



Bring your swimsuits for the Splash Ground or prepare to traipse through the trees on an aerial adventure course that takes you above the animals.



Animal encounters and feedings, along with convenient picnic areas, will keep your entire family busy all day.



