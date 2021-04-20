Where are you going?
Central British Columbia Railway and Forestry Museum

850 River Rd, Prince George, BC V2L 5S8, Canada
Website
| +1 250-563-7351
Wed - Sun 11am - 4pm

Prince George is a city surrounded by forest, rivers and lakes so you can easily imagine how difficult it was settlers to manoeuvre the terrain, survive the winters and work in the hot summers.

After a quick hike at the neighbouring Cottonwood Island Park I popped into the Prince George Railway and Forestry Museum to grab a cool drink. Little did I know that the museum was much more fascinating than this city girl had previously thought.

Explore the interior of old trains, first class dinning cars, railway snow plows, ticket stations, old cars, collection of some of the oldest phones, chainsaws, as well as restored workers' living quarters and much more.

You can even rent the interior of one dinning car to host a child's birthday party or a nostalgic evening with friends.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

