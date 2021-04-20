Central Borneo Central Kalimantan, Indonesia

How you get to Leakey Camp Leakey, in southern central Borneo, has been Indonesia's major orangutan research center and reserve since 1972. http://bit.ly/HbvMje

To get there, you book passage on a klotok, the traditional local wooden varient of a cabin cruiser. Our group of about 40 from the Orion II expedition cruise ship, came up river from Kumai Harbor on these. During the leisurely four-hour trip, we spotted orangutans and proboscis monkeys in the rain forest, as well all sorts of birds. Our arrival at Camp Leakey created a slight traffic jam around the dock (on the left).