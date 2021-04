Centennial Lakes Park

During the summer months, paddle boats are readily available to any and all with a desire to get out on the water for a while and enjoy the wildlife & natural beauty that Centennial Lakes have to offer. It's a great way to get more familiar with the park and you can test your nerve navigating through the narrow canals connecting the larger bodies of water—just make sure you've got a good steersman along for the ride!You can also take advantage of the outdoors on the putting course, as well as the lawn bowling & croquet courts.Image via TRFPhotography/Flickr