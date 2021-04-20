Centennial Lakes Park 7499 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435, USA

Culture, Movies, and Music in the Park It's easy to escape the city for an hour or two in Centennial Lakes Park. Among numerous activities, the park features a 1,000-seat amphitheater that hosts performances throughout the summer. If movies are more your thing, you can catch a flick here every Thursday at sunset, too. Free indoor concerts are also held September through May at the nearby Edinborough Park Amphitheater.



