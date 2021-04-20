Centennial Lakes Park
7499 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435, USA
| +1 952-833-9580
Sun, Tue, Wed 9:30am - 6:30pm
Mon 9am - 6:30pm
Thur 9pm - 6:30pm
Sat 9:30am - 6pm
Culture, Movies, and Music in the ParkIt's easy to escape the city for an hour or two in Centennial Lakes Park. Among numerous activities, the park features a 1,000-seat amphitheater that hosts performances throughout the summer. If movies are more your thing, you can catch a flick here every Thursday at sunset, too. Free indoor concerts are also held September through May at the nearby Edinborough Park Amphitheater.
10 Acres of Ice Skating in Edina
When winter comes to Centennial Lakes Park, visitors are treated to roughly 10 acres of ice skating bliss, groomed daily. Three main ponds connected by narrow canals give skaters a sense for what it was like to fly around the ice in days gone by. Far from your standard skating rink, Centennial Lakes Park is a breath of fresh air in a beautiful, natural setting.
Image via TRFPhotography/Flickr.
Paddle Boats in Centennial Lakes Park
During the summer months, paddle boats are readily available to any and all with a desire to get out on the water for a while and enjoy the wildlife & natural beauty that Centennial Lakes have to offer. It's a great way to get more familiar with the park and you can test your nerve navigating through the narrow canals connecting the larger bodies of water—just make sure you've got a good steersman along for the ride!
You can also take advantage of the outdoors on the putting course, as well as the lawn bowling & croquet courts.
Image via TRFPhotography/Flickr.
