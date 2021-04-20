Where are you going?
Centennial Dr

Centennial Dr, California, USA
Website
A Whale of a Good View in Berkeley

The view of San Francisco from high above the Berkeley hills on Centennial drive at the Lawrence Hall of Science is work the drive or bike, UP. This is a public science center that offers many cool, hands-on learning opportunities for kids and adults alike.

The Hall is named after the University of California's first Nobel laureate, Ernest Orlando Lawrence, and was built in 1968.

Other than the view of Berkeley and San Francisco that you get from this perspective (perfect sunset spot), the coolest thing about the center is this whale.

Make the trip to the Lawrence Hall of Science and know that it will be as fun as it is educational.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

