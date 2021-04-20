Cennet Restaurant Akyaka Mahallesi, İnişdibi Cd. No:54, 48650 Akyaka Bld./Ula/Muğla, Turkey

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 1am

Raki And Fish Rakı Balık, raki and fish, is a Turkish dinner custom. After a few mezzes of yogurt and purslane, eggplant, octopus or rocket salad, stuffed red peppers and sea grass, the anise flavored spirit goes down smoothly. If I haven't spoiled my appetite with too many glasses of the cloudy Rakı, I enjoy digging into fresh fish. Cennet restaurant in Akyaka is an outdoor paradise with cool stream water flowing past the tables. A green space across the creek from the dining area hosts a bevy of animals and birds, the wild boar being the most common sighting.