Cennet Restaurant
Akyaka Mahallesi, İnişdibi Cd. No:54, 48650 Akyaka Bld./Ula/Muğla, Turkey
| +90 252 243 50 37
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 1am
Raki And FishRakı Balık, raki and fish, is a Turkish dinner custom. After a few mezzes of yogurt and purslane, eggplant, octopus or rocket salad, stuffed red peppers and sea grass, the anise flavored spirit goes down smoothly. If I haven't spoiled my appetite with too many glasses of the cloudy Rakı, I enjoy digging into fresh fish. Cennet restaurant in Akyaka is an outdoor paradise with cool stream water flowing past the tables. A green space across the creek from the dining area hosts a bevy of animals and birds, the wild boar being the most common sighting.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Riverside Dining
This is the view from our table at Cennet restaurant. The cool water from the Azmak river flows on all sides of the dining platform. Bug spray is provided as pesticides are illegal in Akyaka.