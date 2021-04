Celler Can Amer: Dine in a Spanish Wine Cellar

Chef Tomeu Torrens’s restaurant, formerly one of the island’s oldest wine cellars, is a perfect setting for enjoying pa amb oli (bread and olive oil) and the signature lechona asada, crispy-skinned suckling pig. Carrer de la Pau, 39, 34/971-501-261This appeared in the October 2014 issue.Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here