Celler Can Amer

Carrer de la Pau, 39, 07300 Inca, Islas Baleares, Spain
| +34 971 50 12 61
Celler Can Amer: Dine in a Spanish Wine Cellar Inca Spain

Sun - Sat 1pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 7:30pm - 11pm

Celler Can Amer: Dine in a Spanish Wine Cellar

Chef Tomeu Torrens’s restaurant, formerly one of the island’s oldest wine cellars, is a perfect setting for enjoying pa amb oli (bread and olive oil) and the signature lechona asada, crispy-skinned suckling pig. Carrer de la Pau, 39, 34/971-501-261

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
