Celler Can Amer
Carrer de la Pau, 39, 07300 Inca, Islas Baleares, Spain
| +34 971 50 12 61
Photo by Francesco Lastrucci
Sun - Sat 1pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 7:30pm - 11pm
Celler Can Amer: Dine in a Spanish Wine CellarChef Tomeu Torrens’s restaurant, formerly one of the island’s oldest wine cellars, is a perfect setting for enjoying pa amb oli (bread and olive oil) and the signature lechona asada, crispy-skinned suckling pig. Carrer de la Pau, 39, 34/971-501-261
This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
