Celino South Beach
640 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
| +1 305-685-2000
Photo courtesy of Celino South Beach
Celino South BeachWhy we love it: A decadent Ocean Drive hotel with serious history
The Highlights:
- Brand-new South Beach environs with 1940s glam factor
- Two dynamite dining venues
- A deep-seated respect for conga dancing
The Review:
Comprised of a new, five-story atrium and three original Art Deco buildings, the Celino South Beach is the largest hospitality development in the history of Ocean Drive. It also boasts a unique history—originally built in 1937, it was once a favorite of silver-screen stars like Humphrey Bogart and Rita Hayworth. Today, the hotel pays homage to Ocean Drive in the 1940s with Floridian accents, a Cuban color palette, and mid-century metal accents. The 132 accommodations include guestrooms, studios suites, and one-bedroom suites, each of which includes state-of-the-art hair dryers, Celino bedding, and locally made ExquisitoChocolates.
Once you’re settled in, try one of two spots for dinner—Dalia’s, where modern Mediterranean cuisine is front and center, or Pubblica Italia, where a menu of elevated Italian cuisine puts an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients. Before you and your party venture out for the evening, it’s important to understand the Celino’s longstanding ties to the art of dance—after all, it’s rumored to be the birthplace of the conga line led by Desi Arnaz. Honor that history by using your in-room conga line kit, featuring mini conga drums, a how-to guide, and a mojito or glass of cognac.