Why You Really Should Go on a Cruise - And Why it Should be on Celebrity
My 10 day voyage on the Celebrity Equinox was my fifth cruise. And yet it was the first time I felt like I had finally found a cruise line that matches the way I live at home: a little more sophisticated. A little more dressed up. A little healthier. A glass of wine, not a bucket of Budweiser. A book of Hemingway, not a Cosmo. A cruise line that felt like I was staying at the Four Seasons. I had fallen for the Celebrity Equinox and I had fallen hard. It's not hard to imagine way: the ship (don't you dare call it a boat!) is one of Celebrity's most popular, fully "Solsticized" with amenities that other cruise lines dream about, and little details all around that make such a difference (my favorite? Cold washcloths when coming back on the ship after a day in port). Oh, and the lawn. Did I mention the lawn? Real grass that you can dig your toes into like a five year old. If you like in a concrete jungle city like I do, there's nothing better. When you cruise for the first time, a balcony cabin is an absolute must. You'll spend your days reading, a glass of sparkling wine in hand. You'll watch amazing views as you come in and out of port from there. And at night you'll spend time stargazing. The Equinox spends her winters in Ft. Lauderdale, cruising the Caribbean; summers in Barcelona
, cruising the Mediterranean. She sails a variety of itineraries - ours was a 10-day ultimate Caribbean cruise which visited St. Kitts
, St. Thomas, Barbados, St. Martin and Dominica.