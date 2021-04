Cefalù Church Piazza del Duomo, 90015 Cefalù PA, Italy

Golden Glass Jesus Legend has it that a forlorn sailor (Roger II - King of Sicily) traveling in the early 1100's in the midst of a massive Mediterranean squall made a pact with Jesus - spare his life, and he would build a Cathedral in his honor. And washed ashore, alive, on the banks of the beach at Cefalu, Roger did just that -- and coated the apse with a massive golden glass face of Jesus.